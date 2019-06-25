Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia (Celia Lerner) Spritzer. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Graveside service 11:30 AM Beth Emeth Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary









Spritzer, Sylvia (nee Celia Lerner) NEW PALTZ, N.Y. Sylvia Spritzer died peacefully at 96 years of age on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Woodland Pond in New Paltz, N.Y. after a prolonged period of illness. Happily, she had had the loving company of many family members during the past several weeks, while she was failing. Sylvia, also known as Mom, Grandma, and GG, was born in Brooklyn on July 20, 1922. Then, in Albany, N.Y., she lived a long, very active life, first as a wife and mother, then in hotel work at the Hyatt Hotel and for a long time as executive assistant for several assembly persons in the New York State legislature. Sylvia was married to Murry Spritzer in 1943; they had two children, Ellen and Sam, and they lived a very family oriented life in Albany for more than 25 years, until Murry died in 1970. Sylvia then threw herself even more vigorously into her work at the Legislature and became the executive assistant for some high ranking assemblymen. Harvey Strelzin, then chairman of the Judiciary Committee, wrote that Sylvia managed his office of approximately 70 persons, "did considerable legislative research and conferred with countless constituents. She was all anybody could ask for. Her talents are countless." Later, Joseph Ferris, chair of Science and Technology, wrote that "Sylvia does the job of many persons. She can handle a multitude of important tasks and assignments simultaneously.she has excellent insights and instincts. . . . (she is) a person of talent, energy, competence, intelligence and professional dedication." When she retired, Sylvia moved to Delray Beach, Fla., where she lived very happily with the companionship of Milton Shapiro, with whom she had a loving relationship and traveled widely. She became an avid tennis player and they were also active volunteers for several cultural institutions, but however busy she was, she never lost touch with her now quite extended family. Sylvia is survived by her children and their families, Ellen (Thomas) Rocco of New Paltz, N.Y. and Samuel (Stephanie) Spritzer of Buffalo, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Josh Cowan, Julie Lusthaus, Michael and Daniel Spritzer, Vanessa and Alan Chin and Jonas Levine, spouse of now deceased Joanna; and Sylvia's great-grandchildren, Tovah and Talia Cowan, Robbie, Emma, Jake, and Allison Lusthaus, Cecilia and Adeline Spritzer; Nora and Zack Chin. Graveside services will be held at Beth Emeth Cemetery on June 26 at 11:30 a.m. with Rabbi Scott Shpeen of Congregation Beth Emeth officiating. Levine Memorial Chapel will be handling the funeral arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to The Woodland Pond Fund at 100 Woodland Pond Circle, New Paltz, NY 12561. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hudson Valley Hospice, who were wonderfully helpful in Sylvia's last days. To leave the family an online condolence please visit levinememorialchapel.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

