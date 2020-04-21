Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Zusman. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Send Flowers Obituary

Zusman, Sylvia ALBANY Sylvia Zusman died on Monday, April 20, 2020, of natural causes. She was 96 years old. She was the daughter of Samuel and Rebecca Rosenberg of Troy. She is survived by her son, Gary (Edna) of North Tonawanda, N.Y.; her daughters, Judith (Hal) Tanzman, of Albany, and Devorah (William) Keller, of Wayne, N.J. She is also survived by her sister, Marian Packtor of Boca Raton, Fla. She was grandmother to Michael (Sheila) Tanzman of Ballston Lake, Jennifer Tanzman (Patrick Feldman), of Montgomery, Ohio, Brooke (Brian) Carlisi, of Mason, Ohio, and Scott Keller, of Broomfield, Colo. Sylvia was also great-grandmother to Madelyn, Anna, and Julia Tanzman, of Ballston Lake, Cody John Feldman of Montgomery, Ohio, and Matan, Lior, and Shayna Carlisi of Mason, Ohio. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Sylvia was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Koplovitz; and by her great-granddaughter, Violet Olivia Feldman. In 1943, Sylvia married the love of her life, Morris Zusman. They were married for 67 years, until Morris's death in 2010. Sylvia was the sole caregiver for Morris for the last ten years of his life. Sylvia attended Troy High School, and was the salutatorian her graduate year. She then attended classes at the College of St. Rose. She was an accomplished pianist and a master seamstress. Sylvia worked part-time as an administrative aide to a local doctor. She also worked part-time at the Morris Men's Shop, the men's clothing business which was established by her husband and ran as a family business for 69 years. She was also the able assistant for her husband's magic shows. "Morris the Magician" and his assistant, Sylvia, brightened the lives of countless senior citizens and mesmerized innumerable children. We would like to thank the staff at the Loudonville Assisted Living Residence and at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center for all the love and care they showed Sylvia during her declining years. They were wonderful to her. They treated her like their own cherished family member when we weren't allowed to visit her because of the COVID-19 crisis. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Sylvia's interment will be held privately. A memorial service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to remember Sylvia in a special way may make a contribution to Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center, 180 Washington Avenue Ext, Albany, NY 12203. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit,







Zusman, Sylvia ALBANY Sylvia Zusman died on Monday, April 20, 2020, of natural causes. She was 96 years old. She was the daughter of Samuel and Rebecca Rosenberg of Troy. She is survived by her son, Gary (Edna) of North Tonawanda, N.Y.; her daughters, Judith (Hal) Tanzman, of Albany, and Devorah (William) Keller, of Wayne, N.J. She is also survived by her sister, Marian Packtor of Boca Raton, Fla. She was grandmother to Michael (Sheila) Tanzman of Ballston Lake, Jennifer Tanzman (Patrick Feldman), of Montgomery, Ohio, Brooke (Brian) Carlisi, of Mason, Ohio, and Scott Keller, of Broomfield, Colo. Sylvia was also great-grandmother to Madelyn, Anna, and Julia Tanzman, of Ballston Lake, Cody John Feldman of Montgomery, Ohio, and Matan, Lior, and Shayna Carlisi of Mason, Ohio. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Sylvia was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Koplovitz; and by her great-granddaughter, Violet Olivia Feldman. In 1943, Sylvia married the love of her life, Morris Zusman. They were married for 67 years, until Morris's death in 2010. Sylvia was the sole caregiver for Morris for the last ten years of his life. Sylvia attended Troy High School, and was the salutatorian her graduate year. She then attended classes at the College of St. Rose. She was an accomplished pianist and a master seamstress. Sylvia worked part-time as an administrative aide to a local doctor. She also worked part-time at the Morris Men's Shop, the men's clothing business which was established by her husband and ran as a family business for 69 years. She was also the able assistant for her husband's magic shows. "Morris the Magician" and his assistant, Sylvia, brightened the lives of countless senior citizens and mesmerized innumerable children. We would like to thank the staff at the Loudonville Assisted Living Residence and at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center for all the love and care they showed Sylvia during her declining years. They were wonderful to her. They treated her like their own cherished family member when we weren't allowed to visit her because of the COVID-19 crisis. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Sylvia's interment will be held privately. A memorial service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to remember Sylvia in a special way may make a contribution to Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center, 180 Washington Avenue Ext, Albany, NY 12203. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit, levinememorialchapel.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close