T. Collins Frances

Service Information
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY
12144
(518)-286-3400
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church
Herrick St.
Rensselaer, NY
View Map
Obituary
Frances T. Collins EAST GREENBUSH Frances T. Collins, 71, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Funeral from the W. J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer, Thursday, February 6, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, Herrick St. Rensselaer. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will follow the Mass in New Rural Cemetery, East Greenbush. A complete obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 4, 2020
