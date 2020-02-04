Frances T. Collins EAST GREENBUSH Frances T. Collins, 71, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Funeral from the W. J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer, Thursday, February 6, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, Herrick St. Rensselaer. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will follow the Mass in New Rural Cemetery, East Greenbush. A complete obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 4, 2020