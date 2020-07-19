1/1
T. James Louden
Louden, T. James TROY T. James Louden, 65 of Pointview Drive, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital with family by his side. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Thomas A. Louden and Nancy Mackey Louden. He leaves behind his beloved wife Ann Eagen Louden of Troy; his daughter Elizabeth (Joseph) Tamburello; and his grandson Dean, who brought him endless amounts of joy. Raised and educated in Lansingburgh, he was a graduate of the class of 1973. Jim worked as a welder for Troy Built/Garden Way in Troy for 20 years. Thereafter, he worked at Callanan Industries, Owens Corning, and Ross Valve. In his retirement, he proudly established On Point Painting, as a painting contractor. Jim enjoyed volunteering for local youth organizations, including the Troy Patriots Pop Warner and was a coach for his daughter Elizabeth's CYO basketball team. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, spending time with his family, attending dozens of concerts by his favorite musician, Bruce Springsteen and watching the New York Yankees. In 2015, Jim was the recipient of a liver transplant which blessed him with five more invaluable years with his family and friends; including walking his daughter down the aisle, traveling to Maine with his wife and spending cherished time with his grandson Dean whom he adored. Jim was loved by many; he would readily help anyone in need and always carried his sense of humor, an understanding heart and a ready smile. He was treasured by his family and was a loyal friend to many. Jim's presence and exuberance for life will be missed and will long remain with us. Survivors in addition to his immediate family, include his siblings, Nancy Louden (Donna Dennis) of New York City, Edward (Jan) Louden of Troy, and William (Michele) Louden of Malta; a niece Jillian Louden; and three nephews, Justin, Jonathan and Jack Louden. Funeral services for Jim will be private at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration of Jim's life will take place at a later date for family and friends. Memorial donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club, 501 4th Ave., Troy, NY, 12182 or Donate Life New York State, 185 Troy Rd., Troy, NY, 12180 or https://donatelifenys.org. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
