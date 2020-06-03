T. Lorraine Lacey
Lacey, T. Lorraine ALBANY T. Lorraine Lacey, 99 of Albany, passed away June 1, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor, Troy. She is survived by her son, Richard H. Lacey of Rensselaer, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard H. Lacey, Sr.; and daughter, Pamela Lacey Christie. Burial will be private in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell, N.Y. Arrangements entrusted to Frederick Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
