Lacey, T. Lorraine ALBANY T. Lorraine Lacey, 99 of Albany, passed away June 1, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor, Troy. She is survived by her son, Richard H. Lacey of Rensselaer, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard H. Lacey, Sr.; and daughter, Pamela Lacey Christie. Burial will be private in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell, N.Y. Arrangements entrusted to Frederick Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 3, 2020.