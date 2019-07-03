Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Service 6:00 PM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church 376 3rd St., Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Potienko, Taissa CLIFTON PARK Taissa Potienko, 92, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019. Born in Berest, Ukraine, she was the daughter of Wasyl and Aleksandra Dmytrijuk. After immigrating to the United States, Taissa met and married the love of her life, Jurij Potienko. Taissa and Jurij resided in Philadelphia before eventually settling in Buffalo, where they welcomed two children, Olena (Peter) Kutzer and Wasyl (Mary) Potienko. Sadly, Wasyl predeceased Taissa when he was killed in the line of duty serving as a detective for the Cheektowaga Police Department in 2002. Jurij passed away shortly thereafter, and Taissa moved to the Albany area to be closer to Olena, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Natalia (John) Burkart and Mark (Kayla) Kutzer, and Mila Taylor Burkart, Griffin Joseph Burkart, and Chloe Jean Kutzer. She is also survived by her loving brother Walter (Myra) Dmytrijuk, nieces, nephew, and extended family in Ukraine and Poland. Taissa's greatest joys came from her family and her faith, and she will certainly be remembered for her kind and loving heart. Taissa's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at both Mill View Assisted Living Residence and Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 5, from 4 - 7 p.m. with a Parastas service at 6 p.m. at William Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 376 3rd St., Troy. Taissa will then return to Buffalo on Monday, July 8, for a 10:30 a.m. viewing and 11:30 a.m. service; and burial in St. Matthew's Cemetery at 180 Old French Rd., West Seneca, next to her beloved Jurij. In lieu of flowers, donations in Taissa's memory may be made to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church or Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 200 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY, 14227.







Potienko, Taissa CLIFTON PARK Taissa Potienko, 92, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019. Born in Berest, Ukraine, she was the daughter of Wasyl and Aleksandra Dmytrijuk. After immigrating to the United States, Taissa met and married the love of her life, Jurij Potienko. Taissa and Jurij resided in Philadelphia before eventually settling in Buffalo, where they welcomed two children, Olena (Peter) Kutzer and Wasyl (Mary) Potienko. Sadly, Wasyl predeceased Taissa when he was killed in the line of duty serving as a detective for the Cheektowaga Police Department in 2002. Jurij passed away shortly thereafter, and Taissa moved to the Albany area to be closer to Olena, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Natalia (John) Burkart and Mark (Kayla) Kutzer, and Mila Taylor Burkart, Griffin Joseph Burkart, and Chloe Jean Kutzer. She is also survived by her loving brother Walter (Myra) Dmytrijuk, nieces, nephew, and extended family in Ukraine and Poland. Taissa's greatest joys came from her family and her faith, and she will certainly be remembered for her kind and loving heart. Taissa's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at both Mill View Assisted Living Residence and Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 5, from 4 - 7 p.m. with a Parastas service at 6 p.m. at William Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 376 3rd St., Troy. Taissa will then return to Buffalo on Monday, July 8, for a 10:30 a.m. viewing and 11:30 a.m. service; and burial in St. Matthew's Cemetery at 180 Old French Rd., West Seneca, next to her beloved Jurij. In lieu of flowers, donations in Taissa's memory may be made to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church or Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 200 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY, 14227. Published in Albany Times Union on July 3, 2019

