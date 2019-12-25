YOUNG-WINNIE Tammi Although it's sad to reminisce on Christmas, we knew this year we will celebrate in memory of you. We'll put aside our sorrow with every unshed tear and concentrate on all the joy we shared when you were here. "See, I have written your name on the palms of my hands. He is always with us, and we are never alone in any of our struggles, no matter how great they may be." Isaiah 49:16 All Our Love to Our Daughter, Our Sister and Our Mother.



