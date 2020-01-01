YOUNG WINNIE Tammi 12/12/72 - 1/1/18 The moment that you died, my heart was torn in two. One side filled with heartache, the other side with you. I often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheeks. Remembering you is easy, I do it every day. But missing you is heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart, and there you will remain. Until the joyous day arrives that we will meet again. Love, Mom and Dad
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 1, 2020