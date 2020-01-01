YOUNG WINNIE Tammi 12/12/72 - 1/1/18 The moment that you died, my heart was torn in two. One side filled with heartache, the other side with you. I often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheeks. Remembering you is easy, I do it every day. But missing you is heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart, and there you will remain. Until the joyous day arrives that we will meet again. Love, Mom and Dad



