Reed, Tammy L. MECHANICVILLE Tammy L. Reed, 52 of Saratoga Avenue, died on Tuesday, March 25, 2019, at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Kentucky on February 6, 1967, Tammy had lived in this area for the past few decades. Affectionately known as Angel by friends and family, Tammy enjoyed drawing cooking, singing, and was an avid gamer, specifically playing the game Second Life. Although faced with severe adversity most of her life, Angel had an incredible sense of humor. Paralyzed since she was two years old, Angel was an advocate for those needing the radical Hemicorporectomy surgery to survive. She was the first person in New York State to receive the surgery and was given a meaningful 10 years of life after as a result of her bravery in electing to opt for the surgery. Survivors include her children, Gregory O. Reed of Mechanicville, Amy L. Reed of Kentucky and Jonathan (Faron) Reed of Mechanicville; her beloved teacup Chihuahua "Nissa"; dear friend Terri Palso whom she lovingly called "MOTH"; and siblings, Kevin, Jamie and Jeffrey Davis, all of Kentucky. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 12-2 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St, Mechanicville, with a funeral home service to follow beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Tammy "Angel" Reed to Albany Medical Center Foundation, P.O. Box 8928, Albany, NY, 12208. Please visit







39 South Main Street

Mechanicville , NY 12118

