Cramer, Tammy M. TROY Tammy M. Cramer, 41 of 5th Ave., died Wednesday March 13, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Albany she was the daughter of the late Philip S. and Ruth Winchip Westervelt. Tammy has worked for the past three years at McDonald's in Waterford. Prior to that she was employed at the Price Chopper in Cohoes. A mother, a daughter, a sister, a fiancee and a friend to many with an unforgettable personality. Tammy was never at a loss for words or without a phone in hand. Truly a down to earth woman with a straight forward personality. Tammy enjoyed nature, photography, spending time with family and friends, listening to music and being a social butterfly. She will be loved and live on by many and all. She is survived by her companion, Gary Griffin Sr.; and is the mother of Megan Cramer of Ballston Spa; Jeffrey Cramer of Waterford; and the late Matthew Westervelt. She is the stepmother of Gary Griffin Jr.; and sister of Fern Fletcher of Feura Bush and Stanley Westervelt Sr. of Cohoes. Several nieces and nephews also survive. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with her family at the funeral home on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com