Tammy Marie Haynes
Haynes, Tammy Marie AMSTERDAM Tammy Marie Haynes, 53, died at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Osborne and Jessica Haynes. Tammy was a graduate of Albany High School. She was employed at the super 8 Motel in Amsterdam and later worked for McDonald's in Amsterdam. Tammy loved her family and loved cooking for them. She is survived by her sons: Dashawn Haynes, Oral Lewis Jr., and Jessiah Haynes. Tammy is also survived by her brother, Trenton Paige; and grandsons, Julian and Jayden Lewis. A 12 p.m. service will be held in the Amsterdam Funeral Chapel, 13 Belmont Place, Amsterdam, on Monday, October 12. A visitation hour will be from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. service.


Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Amsterdam Funeral Chapel
OCT
12
Service
12:00 PM
Amsterdam Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Amsterdam Funeral Chapel
13 Belmont Pl
Amsterdam, NY 12010
(518) 842-3113
