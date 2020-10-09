Haynes, Tammy Marie AMSTERDAM Tammy Marie Haynes, 53, died at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Osborne and Jessica Haynes. Tammy was a graduate of Albany High School. She was employed at the super 8 Motel in Amsterdam and later worked for McDonald's in Amsterdam. Tammy loved her family and loved cooking for them. She is survived by her sons: Dashawn Haynes, Oral Lewis Jr., and Jessiah Haynes. Tammy is also survived by her brother, Trenton Paige; and grandsons, Julian and Jayden Lewis. A 12 p.m. service will be held in the Amsterdam Funeral Chapel, 13 Belmont Place, Amsterdam, on Monday, October 12. A visitation hour will be from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. service.





