Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
Gariepy, Tammy Ray COHOES Tammy Ray Gariepy, 50, died on February 26, 2019. Survived by her husband Jay Gariepy. Sister of Angela, Rebecca, Lyndon (Crystal) Ray, Yvonne, Kathy, Georgia and Nikki. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special cousin, Shelly. Arianna, Kiara and Robert were also special to her. Funeral services are Friday at 7 p.m. in the Marra Funeral Home. Calling hours are Friday from 5-7 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be in Waterford Rural Cemetery. For more information, visit marrafuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2019
