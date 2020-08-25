Misianowycz, Tania FOLEY, Ala. Tania Misianowycz, age 94, a native of Ukraine and longtime resident of Valatie and most recently a resident of Foley, Ala. passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 21, 2020. Tania immigrated to the United States in 1950 and settled in Columbia County where she spent most of her working years as a seamstress in the clothing industry. She was an avid fruit and vegetable gardener and enjoyed wandering the apple orchards near her home. She was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Troy. She was well-known for her Ukrainian meals and generosity to friends and neighbors. She was predeceased by her husband Emil. She is survived by her son Michael (Linda) of Valatie; daughter-in-law Linda Gale Folsom of Anniston, Ala., all currently residing in Foley, Ala. The family extends special gratitude to the members of the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Ala. and Comfort Care Hospice of Fairhope in Alabama for their excellent service and loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in her memory to the National Breast Cancer Foundation at nationalbreastcancer.org/
