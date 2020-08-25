1/1
Tania Misianowycz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tania's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Misianowycz, Tania FOLEY, Ala. Tania Misianowycz, age 94, a native of Ukraine and longtime resident of Valatie and most recently a resident of Foley, Ala. passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 21, 2020. Tania immigrated to the United States in 1950 and settled in Columbia County where she spent most of her working years as a seamstress in the clothing industry. She was an avid fruit and vegetable gardener and enjoyed wandering the apple orchards near her home. She was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Troy. She was well-known for her Ukrainian meals and generosity to friends and neighbors. She was predeceased by her husband Emil. She is survived by her son Michael (Linda) of Valatie; daughter-in-law Linda Gale Folsom of Anniston, Ala., all currently residing in Foley, Ala. The family extends special gratitude to the members of the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Ala. and Comfort Care Hospice of Fairhope in Alabama for their excellent service and loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in her memory to the National Breast Cancer Foundation at nationalbreastcancer.org/ or to your local hospice organization. Arrangements by Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 2551 S. Mckenzie St. Foley, Ala. (251) 943-2391 www.wolfefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home - Foley Chapel
2551 South McKenzie Street
Foley, AL 36535
(251) 943-2391
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved