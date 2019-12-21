Young, Tanya ALBANY Tanya R. Young, 58, died on December 17, 2019. Mother of Sharanda and Sharonda Conners. Sister of Marcella, Henson, Lank Young Jr. and Donna Young. Grandmother of Daizjon, Nephi, Nyzhear, Kwamaie, Adrisha and Xavier. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 21, 2019