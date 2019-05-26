McDonald- Wardlaw, Tara E. COHOES Our beautiful angel, Tara Elizabeth McDonald-Wardlaw was unexpectedly called home to Heaven on May 20, 2019. Born in Troy on January 3, 1987, she was raised and educated in North Colonie. She was the cherished wife of Stewart Wardlaw; beloved daughter of Douglass and Louise McDonald; adored daughter-in-law of Robert and Judith Wardlaw; and treasured sister-in-law, aunt, niece and cousin to many. Tara was baptized in the ocean many years ago and had a personal relationship with Jesus. She attended Grace Fellowship Church. In 2005, after graduation, Tara received her degree from Santa Fe College in zoo animal technology. She was an avid animal lover, which led to her career as a dolphin trainer at Sea World Orlando. She was the proud "mama" to her pet babies: Sophie, Shiloh, Petey, Rizzo and Shelly. Throughout her life, she enjoyed her time as a competitive figure skater, winning many medals and traveling the world to several countries. She loved Hello Kitty. One of her greatest contributions was her devoted involvement and support of the chronically ill community, among many others. Calling hours for Tara will be held at Parker Brothers Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway Watervliet on Tuesday, May 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. with a memorial service to commence at 5 p.m. To quote Tara's favorite movie, "On Wednesdays, we wear PINK," so please dress colorfully! In lieu of flowers, please contribute to: Santa Fe Teaching Zoo at sfcollege.edu/foundation/donation (please indicate "Teaching Zoo in honor of Tara McDonald") Santa Fe Student Scholarship (to be established), please email Louise at [email protected] for info. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit SimmonsFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019