Morelli, Tara Lynn MECHANICVILLE Tara Lynn Morelli, 40 of Harris Avenue, died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Born in Schenectady on May 16, 1979, she was the daughter of Darlene Morelli, and attended local schools. Tara had various jobs including as a cook at Bubbles Restaurant in her home town. She enjoyed arts and crafts, reading, socializing with friends and family, but most importantly her time spent with her daughter and adored granddaughter. Survivors in addition to her mother include her loyal daughter Alexzandra Stewart and her precious child Adaline Fisher; her brother Jason (Jen Landry) Morelli of Mechanicville; longtime partner Greg Frank of North Hoosic; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. in St. Luke's on the Hill Church, 40 McBride Rd, Mechanicville. Calling hours at the church on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Interment in Hudson View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances would be welcomed for Tara's daughter and granddaughter in care of the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville, NY, 12118. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2019