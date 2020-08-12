Glazkova, Tatjana ALBANY Tatjana Glazkova, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, at home. She was the widow of Victor Glazkov. Born in the USSR, she lived for almost 60 years in Latvia and came to the U.S.A. in 2018. She worked as a gas pipe design engineer before her retirement in 1993. She was a creative person, full of love for animals, art and classical music. She will be best remembered for her laugh, jokes, abundance of energy, her sense of style, independence and her strong will. Tatjana was a loving mother to Elena McCormick and Maxim of Albany; grandmother to Anastasia Glazkova of Albany; mother-in-law to Anna Barer of Guilderland; and an aunt to Alex Gonopolskiy of Michigan. She will be buried near her husband Victor Glazkov back in Latvia. Memorial contributions may be be made to your local animal shelter and the Albany Symphony. Please visit www.cremationcapitaldistrict.com