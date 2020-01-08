Olechowski, Teddy COHOES Teddy Olechowski, 52 of Cohoes, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, January 6, 2020, after a brief hospital stay at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Passaic, N.J., he was the son of Stanley and Margaret (Kaczmarczyk) Olechowski of Otego. Teddy was a graduate of Paramus Catholic and SUNY Oneonta. Teddy is survived by his three children, Jacob, Adam and Olivia; his mother and father, Stanley and Margaret Olechowski; his siblings, Andrew Olechowski and Stacey (Todd) Curley; and many aunts, uncles and cousins; his nieces and nephews. Teddy was predeceased by his grandparents, Marcin and Mary Kaczmarczyk, Frank and Aniela Olechowski; his uncles, John and Tony Kaczmarczyk. Teddy will always be remembered for his charm, wit, humor, love of fishing and sports. The family of Teddy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caregivers at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's hospital who helped care for Teddy during his final days. Calling hours will be Thursday from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Warner Wozniak Funeral Home, 80 Midland Ave, Wallington, N.J. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10, at St. Stanislaus Kosta R.C. Church, 184 Ray St. Garfield, N.J. A Christian Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, 1 Outwater Lane in Garfield on Saturday, January 11.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 8, 2020