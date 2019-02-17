Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terence "Terry" Hogan. View Sign

Hogan, Terence BEND, Ore. Terence "Terry" Hogan, 58 of Bend, unexpectedly passed on December 13, 2018. Born in Troy on December 2, 1960, and raised in Loudonville, he is survived by his spouse of 29 years, Tierney Davis Hogan; and his six siblings, Andrew, Diane, Noel, Neal, Sean, and Susan Hogan. Terry was a quiet and gentle soul who always treated people with respect and great kindness, a very patient person, and a loyal friend. He was an awesome husband, best friend and life-partner to his wife, making marriage a rewarding union. He was brilliant on many topics such as military history and military strategy - his favorite hobbies. Terry was also a quilter and his quilts were part of the "Man Made" exhibit at the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show. In addition to sharing a love of quilts, he also shared with his wife a passion for dogs, adopting numerous rescue dogs throughout his life. After growing up in New York, Terry lived in Boston, Houston, Seattle, and Bend. Terry worked as a medical technologist, cared for the geriatric population, and was a U.S.







Hogan, Terence BEND, Ore. Terence "Terry" Hogan, 58 of Bend, unexpectedly passed on December 13, 2018. Born in Troy on December 2, 1960, and raised in Loudonville, he is survived by his spouse of 29 years, Tierney Davis Hogan; and his six siblings, Andrew, Diane, Noel, Neal, Sean, and Susan Hogan. Terry was a quiet and gentle soul who always treated people with respect and great kindness, a very patient person, and a loyal friend. He was an awesome husband, best friend and life-partner to his wife, making marriage a rewarding union. He was brilliant on many topics such as military history and military strategy - his favorite hobbies. Terry was also a quilter and his quilts were part of the "Man Made" exhibit at the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show. In addition to sharing a love of quilts, he also shared with his wife a passion for dogs, adopting numerous rescue dogs throughout his life. After growing up in New York, Terry lived in Boston, Houston, Seattle, and Bend. Terry worked as a medical technologist, cared for the geriatric population, and was a U.S. Army Reserves veteran, serving his country as an Army medic and medic trainer. Those wishing to make a contribution in memory of Terry are encouraged to help those in need in their community and to show patience, respect and kindness to one another. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close