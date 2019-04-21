Stickles Brooking, Teresa A. CAMDEN, N.Y. Teresa A. Stickles Brooking, 88, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Utica. Born in Rensselaer, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Paolino Grimaldi. Teresa retired from the NYS Department of Audit and Control where she worked for over 30 years. Prior to NYS she worked as a flight scheduler for American Airlines. She was a longtime communicant of St. John's Church in Rensselaer. She is survived by her loving husband John Brooking; her daughter Laura Polito; her brothers Joseph and Robert Grimaldi; grandchildren Rick Getty and Nicole Polito. Teresa is also survived by six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John P. Sickles, Sr.; and her son John P. Sickles, Jr. Funeral services for Teresa will be held on Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. in the W.J. Lyons Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave. Rensselaer. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa A. Stickles Brooking.
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2019