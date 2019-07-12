Giroux, Teresa Ann RAVENA Teresa Ann Giroux, loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019. She was 88. Teresa was born on April 18, 1931, to the late Carmela (Rauche) and Dominick Morrell of Ravena. After graduating from Coeymans High School, she was employed by the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation and Finance until she married Michael V. Giroux on June 18, 1955, and began their family. After the untimely death of her husband at age 44, Teresa went back to work and turned her attention to her three then teenage children, Kim (Kim) VanDerVeer, Michael (Lauren) Giroux Jr. and Scott (Susie) Giroux. After guiding her children to adulthood, Teresa's pride and joy became her eight grandchildren, Luke, Seth and Jared VanDerVeer; Megan (Christopher) Riordan, Michael and Matthew Giroux; and Benjamin Giroux and Abby (Ricky) Ramos. Teresa was a lifelong communicant of St. Patrick's Church in Ravena and was active as a eucharistic minister, a thrift shop volunteer and a member of the parish choir. She rarely missed volunteering at the annual spaghetti supper, fried dough breakfast or any other church event. Teresa was also an active member of the Columbiettes Council 3424. Teresa was well known for her sensational cooking and after retirement became the rectory cook for several years. Teresa was remarkable for making lifelong friends and maintained close relationships with some of her high school classmates. She had a small group of extremely loyal, supportive, and caring friends whom she loved dearly. Teresa also remained close to her sisters-in-law and visited them often. Teresa was especially close to her brother, the late John Morrell, and his late wife Margaret, along with their children, John and Linda. Teresa lived a full and happy life with her many friends and extended family members. Her memory will be carried in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends may call at St. Patrick's Church, 21 Main St., Ravena, on Monday, July 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m., followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to , or the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital will be appreciated. Condolence page is available at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 12 to July 14, 2019