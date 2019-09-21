Teresa Curto

Curto, Teresa ALBANY Teresa Curto, 92, passed away surrounded by her family on September 20, 2019. She was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Felice and Maria Mastroieni. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Mastroieni, and sister, Santa Curto. Teresa was an Albany High School graduate. She was employed by the N.Y.S. Department of Labor, Junior College of Albany and the N.Y.S. Legislature as an executive secretary. She also was an executive secretary for the Governor's Office under Governor Hugh Carey. Her main thing in life was to share her Christian faith by going to hospitals and nursing homes, visiting those in need. She survived by her children, Linda (Bruce) Frulla and Charles (Martha) Curto; six grandchildren, Elaina, Ashton, Paolino, Marco, Matteo and Sofia; and two nephews, Greg and Steven Mastroieni. The family would like to thank the following caregivers for their support: Sue, Owen, Vertell, Merlene, Debbie and Romona. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Sunday, September 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. All are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 21, 2019
