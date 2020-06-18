Delgaudio, Teresa CLIFTON PARK Teresa Delgaudio, age 90 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born on February 25, 1930, in Brooklyn, she was the only daughter of the late Michael and Frances Cestaro. She was predeceased by her husband Alfred Delgaudio Sr.; their daughter Linda Ann E. Gorleski; and by her brothers, Carmine "Tom" Cestaro, Michael Cestaro, and John Chestara. Teresa and Alfred married November 24, 1951, in Brooklyn. Both were born and lived in Brooklyn prior to relocating to Clifton Park, where they resided for the remainder of their lives. A dedicated wife and mother, Teresa raised her seven children all of whom adored her. She was an excellent seamstress who loved to crochet, needlepoint, and knit. She was especially known for her fine crocheted baby blanket and sweater sets most often used for ceremonial Christening's! Her hand created Christmas Towels and potholders were always a welcome gift! Teresa was an excellent cook who enjoyed gatherings surrounded by family and friends. No one ever left hungry! The family spent time together playing Pinochle, Canasta, Pokeno, board games and doing puzzles. She always found a way to turn these games into "valuable lessons learned." She very much enjoyed going on casino and Bingo bus trips with her friends, and the occasional cruise on Lake George. Teresa was a volunteer of the Clifton Park Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for 53 years and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. She held most all officer positions, as well as chaired many committees during that time. She was also a trustee. She was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church of Clifton Park. Teresa is survived by her brother, Anthony Cestaro; and her children, Alfred Delgaudio Jr., James (Stacey) Delgaudio, Terry (Paul) Lupien, Angela Jennings, Daniel Delgaudio and Maria (Robert) Schreifels. Also, her precious 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed and will be in our hearts forever. A service will be held at a later time to celebrate her life. Donations may be made to: Clifton Park Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, 38 Old Route 146, Clifton Park, NY, 12065.