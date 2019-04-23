Farinacci, Teresa "Dolly" STUYVESANT Teresa "Dolly" Farinacci, 92 of Route 26A, Stuyvesant, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home where she has resided for the past four years. Prior to that, she spent most of her life in her beloved town of Stuyvesant. Born in Mount Vernon, N.Y. on March 26, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Crocco) Pino of Stuyvesant. Teresa was a long-time communicant and very active member of the Church of the Nativity in Stuyvesant where she was a Sunday school teacher, held positions in various committees and ministries in the church and was the organist for 57 years. She was co-owner and co-operator of the Stuyvesant Press, worked several years and at one point was supervisor of the kitchen/cafeteria at Ichabod Crane High School in Valatie, was awarded Mother of the Year by the Kinderhook Elks Lodge #2530, and was an active member of the Stuyvesant Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. She was married to the love of her life her late husband Valentine of 57 years; the best mom of three sons, John V. Farinacci and his wife Susan of Austin, Texas, Anthony F. Farinacci of Sioux Falls, S.D., and James L. Farinacci and his wife Susie of Troy; a sister, the late Antoinette DePrima of Stuyvesant; two brothers, Joseph and Frank Pino both of Stuyvesant; seven grandchildren, Beth Cotton and her husband Casey, Ashley Farrell and her husband Brendan, Anthony Jon Farinacci and his wife Nicole , Zachary Farinacci, Philip Farinacci and his wife Elke, Amanda and Emma Farinacci; and 10 great-grandchildren, Beth Cotton's two children, Emily and Michael; Ashely Farrell's son Ashdan; Anthony Jon Farinacci's four children, Samantha, Gianni, Juliana, and Vinnie Farinacci; Zachary Farinacci's son Jake; and Philip Farinacci's two children, Greta and Otto. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Stuyvesant Falls with Reverend Father Frank O'Connor officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery following the service. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Rt. 9, Valatie. Flowers are welcomed. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to the online at ; or call 800-272-3900.
