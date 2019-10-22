|
Prevost, Teresa G. CLIFTON PARK Teresa G. Prevost, age 86, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born in Kingston, N.Y. on January 23, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Catherine (Ambrose) Gabriel. Teresa was a graduate of Coxsackie-Athens High School and went on to earn her bachelor's degree in business and her master's degree in teaching at the College of St. Rose. Teresa lived in Clifton Knolls with her family since 1969. She was a teacher at Shenendehowa Central School at Skano Elementary. She taught second grade for many years and was much loved by her students. Teresa enjoyed activities of all kinds. She treasured her time out on the boat with her family on Sacandaga Lake and going for long rides to enjoy the scenery. She loved to travel, and after she retired from teaching, she traveled the world with her teacher friends, visiting many countries in Europe and French Polynesia. She was an avid crafter and an accomplished knitter, knitting prayer shawls for the homebound through the St. Edward's ministry. She volunteered on many committees over the years to support her childrens' activities such as Miss Shenendehowa Softball and the Clifton Knolls Swim Team. Always a giver, she baked for every event, and was always there to bring a meal to a friend in need. Teresa was quick to laugh, and it was infectious. She was full of life and loved to have a good time with family and friends. Survivors include her beloved husband, Raymond J. Prevost; her loving children, Karen McDonald of Downingtown, Pa. and Susan Prevost of Oconomowoc, Wis.; her devoted grandchildren, Brian and Collin McDonald and Jacob and Maria Schwabe; and her siblings, Kathleen (Gabriele) Maher, Ronald Gabriele, and Mary Ann (Gabriele) Peters. The family would like to thank the ladies who cared for Teresa for the last two years. We are eternally grateful for their love and attention to her. Teresa has gifted her earthly body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical Center. All are invited to attend her memorial Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate or by mail at: Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Teresa's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 22, 2019