Haver, Teresa Habla AMSTERDAM Teresa Habla Haver, 93, formerly of Taft Place, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Wilkinson Health Care Facility in Amsterdam. Teresa was born in Amsterdam on April 9, 1927. She was the daughter of Charles and Thea Bush Habla. Teresa was a lifelong resident of Amsterdam who graduated from the former Wilbur H. Lynch High School with honors in 1944. Following her graduation, she was employed by John Hancock Life Insurance Company. From 1965-67 she worked as a teacher's aide in the Academy Street Elementary School system. From that time on until her retirement on October 1, 1991, Teresa was employed as an election clerk with Montgomery County Board of Elections in Fonda. Mrs. Haver served as a past member and president of the following organizations: Goodwill Home Bureau, Milton Avenue School PTA and honored with a life membership, the Irish American Woman's Auxiliary and the Amsterdam Business and Professional Woman's Club. She also served on the Board of Directors for the Amsterdam Community Concert Association and received an honorary life membership for her many contributions. She was also active in the Fulton-Montgomery CSEA Retirees Local 925 chapter. Teresa was a long-time Red Cross blood donor and received recognition for donating over 12 gallons of blood during her lifetime. In her free time she enjoyed playing the piano. Teresa was a parishioner and communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Amsterdam. She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel James Haver whom she married on September 6, 1947. He died on December 21, 1993. Teresa is survived by two daughters, Lynda (Michael) Maciag of Saratoga Springs and Marlene (Joseph) Horne of Delmar; two sons, Mark (Cathy) Haver of Long Beach, Calif. and Richard Haver of Amsterdam; four granddaughters, Michol (Kevin) Mullen of Greenville, S.C., Casey Haver of West Hollywood, Calif., Lauren (Heath) Shifflett of Little Elm, Texas and Lyndsey Haver of Fort Worth, Texas; three grandsons, Christopher Maciag of Aspen, Colo., Jordan Haver of Long Beach, Calif. and Bryan (Laura) Haver of Hermosa Beach, Calif.; three great-granddaughters, twins Kathryn and Madeline Mullen of Greenville, S.C., and Addison Breanna Shifflett of Little Elm, Texas; and two great-grandsons, Hunter Lee Shifflett of Little Elm, Texas and Colton Michael of Fort Worth, Texas. Teresa is also survived by one sister, Jean Forbes of Amsterdam, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. It was Teresa's request that funeral services and burial be private for her family. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com