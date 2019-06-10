Breault, Teresa L. (Ambrose) CLARKSVILLE Teresa L. Breault (Ambrose), 72, passed away June 8, 2019, after battling breast cancer. She was born April 16, 2047 in Suffern, N.Y. at Good Samaritan Hospital to parents William and Ethel. She was a graduate of Haverstraw High School Class of 1966 and Rockland Community College Class of 1971. She was a registered nurse who worked in many different medical specialties. She also was an avid football fan and enjoyed traveling. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Ann Ambrose; and her partner Amy Faustel of Clarksville, Jessica Breault Sinchak and her husband John of Milford, Ct.; Tim Breault and his wife Kim of Huntersville, N.C., Jared Breault and his wife Amy of Pelham, N.H.; siblings, Charles of Haverstraw, William of Spring Valley, Wendy of Haverstraw, Darlene of Brooklyn, Valerie of Greenville, S.C. and Edward of Buffalo; grandchildren, Jessica, Melissa, Heather, William, Alicia, Sara, Andrea, Addison, Alexis, John, Nora and Kate; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Emma, Carter and Aiden. She was predeceased by her son Timothy; and siblings, Sydney, Gwen, Nonie and Robert. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, June 11 from 4 - 7 p.m. and Wednesday, June 12 from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Reilly and Son Funeral Home, Colonie. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Tuesday followed by burial services at Graceland Cemetery. Teresa's family requests that those who wish make donations in her memory to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY 12110. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 10, 2019