Austin, Teresa S. ALBANY Teresa "Tess" Salm Austin, born on February 17, 1928, danced through heaven's gates on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Donald R. Austin and their daughter Donna. Teresa exceeded her life's goal to be a loving wife and mother. As a member of the musical Salm family Teresa was a lover of song and dance. She was always the life of the party! Teresa was the daughter of John and Elizabeth Salm. Her seven siblings include Alice (T/l Thomas) Moore, Marc (MaryAnn) Salm and Honey (Jack) O'Leary. She was predeceased by her siblings, Brother Luke Salm, Al (Evie) Salm, Bet (Gil) Boggs, and Kay (John) Dooley. Teresa's family is forever grateful for her wisdom, candor, and never-wavering positive outlook. She was a woman of great emotional strength and deep spiritual faith. Her legacy is her children, Bob (Barb) Austin, Carol Austin, Patrick (Dieums) Austin, Mary Ellen Cassin, and Kathy (Patrick) McGreal; her ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Along with the vast number of nieces and nephews, they feel incredibly blessed to have shared her presence, love, and joy of life. The family would like to thank the caretakers at the Eddy for their loving care of Teresa. A memorial Mass and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148- 0142. www.cancerresearch.org/childhood/donate. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2020