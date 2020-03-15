Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terese Cappelli "Terri" Sutkowski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sutkowski, Terese "Terri" Cappelli ASHEVILLE, N.C. Terese "Terri" Cappelli Sutkowski, 63, passed away on March 10, 2020. She was born on December 24, 1956, in Utica, N.Y., to the late Ambrose and Gloria Cappelli. She was also predeceased by her brother, Gary. Terri is survived by her husband, Larry; her daughters, Amey (Conor McKay) and Lauren (Brent Haberl); and her sister, Amber. Terri was a beloved wife and mother, and a dear friend to many. Originally from New Hartford, N.Y., Terri graduated Phi Beta Kappa from St. Lawrence University, then moved to Washington, D.C., where she met Larry. Their drives to and from Upstate New York evolved into a marriage that would last 36 years. Terri was known for her big heart, and for always putting others first. She was an extrovert who could talk to anyone, and she always had a smile on her face. She loved a good bargain, a crisp chardonnay, and Italian food - hold the cheese. A lifelong Beatles lover, she was also an avid Syracuse Basketball and Penn State Football fan. Terri loved spending time anywhere near the water, going for walks, and just being outside in the sun. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and despite her small stature, she left an outsized impact everywhere she went. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Friends and family will have the opportunity to pay their respects at a service in Upstate New York in the coming months. Details are forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Multiple Sclerosis Society in her honor (



