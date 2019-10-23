|
Powers, Terrance "Terry" R. BALLSTON LAKE Terrance "Terry" R. Powers, 72 of Willowbrook Lane, died on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Shaker Place in Colonie with his loving family at his bedside. Terry was born on September 1, 1947, in Oneonta, and was the son of the late William J. and Mary Jane Campbell Powers. He was a graduate of Oneonta High School and SUNY Oneonta. He was the beloved husband of Kathryn "Kathy" Sobers Powers, whom he married on May 4, 1969. Terry served honorably in the United States Army from 1968-1969 during the Vietnam War. He received the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star with "V" device and Army Commendation medals for his distinguished service. He retired from the N.Y.S. Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance after 30 years. He was very active in veteran affairs and with the formation of the Saratoga Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America. He enjoyed camping, boating and traveling with family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife Kathy, Terry is the devoted father of Heather Stuart of Clifton Park, and Stephanie (Paul) Piccolo of Interlaken, N.Y.; cherished grandfather of Bella, Gabby and Abby Stuart, Tyler and Tea Piccolo and the late Hope Stuart; brother of Thomas (Gloria) Powers of Berlin Center, Ohio, Timothy (Cherie) Powers of Worcester, N.Y., and the late William Powers (Sabrina) of Oneonta; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held on Saturday, October 26, at 11 a.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. Calling hours will be from 9 - 11 a.m. in the funeral home prior to the service. Interment with full military honors will be in the Jonesville Cemetery in Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516 or to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 23, 2019