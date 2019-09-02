|
Walco, Terrance Sr. BALLSTON SPA Terrance Walco Sr., 70 of Ballston Spa, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at the Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, on Friday, August 30, 2019. Born in Troy, son of the late Peter and Lucille Kosarovich Walco, he graduated from Troy High School, class of 1969. He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the Navy. He worked at CDTA as a technician in Albany-Schenectady-Troy Divisions. A member of the Harley Owners Group for many years, he enjoyed riding his Harley, camping, fishing and boating. He is survived by his loving companion Ruth Smith of Ballston Spa; his children, Anthony Walco of Florida, Dawn Walco of Clifton Park, Terrance (Karen) Walco Jr. of Cohoes, Wayne (Lisa) Walco of Arizona, Chad (Serena) Walco of Ballston Spa, Corey Walco of Colonie, Michael (Alicia) Walco of Arizona and Danikka Jones of Clifton Park; 25 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Brother of Peter (Patrice) Walco Jr. of South Carolina. Also survived by two nieces. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, Saratoga Street, Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Boght Corners. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. The Parastas service will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019