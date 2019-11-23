Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrell Deeds Way. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM First Unitarian Universalist Society 405 Washington Ave Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Way, Terrell Deeds SLINGERLANDS Terrell Deeds Way, 83 of Slingerlands, passed away on November 20, 2019, at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness stemming from diabetes complications. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. Terry was born on February 17, 1936, to Merlin Worth Way and Dreama Danise (Deeds) Way and grew up in Harrisonburg, Va. He received his degree in architecture from the University of Virginia in 1958 and enlisted in the Navy, where he served overseas as an officer. Always good for a laugh and a joke, Terry was a passionate artist who delighted in painting, drawing and teaching others, especially at Lake George at his congregation's autumn retreat. For many years he also enjoyed teaching a course for children at the Heldeberg Workshop. He considered himself a "vacation artist" and never traveled without three overloaded bags full of art supplies. He was a fierce fan of the Virginia Cavaliers sports teams, an avid tennis player and devoted member of the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany where for years he sang in the choir and delighted in teaching Sunday School. Terry was an architect by profession, working for years for the State of New York. His greatest architectural joy was designing his own home in Slingerlands which has walls covered by his artwork and the work of his family and friends. Terry was preceded in death by his daughter Billie Katherine Way; and his stepson Stephen Dolben. He is survived by his wife Linda; his daughter Annie and her husband Warren, their children, Violet and Ginger; his brother Don and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany at 405 Washington Ave., Albany.







