Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrence Patrick "Terry" Cullen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cullen, Terrence Patrick "Terry" ALBANY Terrence Patrick Cullen "Terry" died peacefully in his sleep on August 26, 2019, after an extended illness. He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Elizabeth (Betty Powers); and his brother Michael. He is survived by his brothers, Joseph (Sherre) of Evanston, Ill., William (Roxanne) of Penfield, N.Y., and David (Vicky) of Horseheads, N.Y.; and his sister-in-law Jean Cullen of Elmira, N.Y. He was the beloved uncle of Adam, Brian (Kate), Ethan, Matthew, Jaimi, and Lindsey. He adored his great-nephew Graham. Terry is also survived by his former partner David Shetler; lifelong friends, Joseph Egnaczak and Michael McCann, and very close friends, Peter Mesh, Peter Slattery, Ron Gleason and Bill Capone; his goddaughter Marielle Celeste Brown and her mother Lisa Brown; and many dear friends. Terry was born in Elmira, N.Y. on April 6, 1955. He graduated from Thomas A. Edison High School in Elmira Heights, N.Y. in 1973. He was on the swim team and remained an avid swimmer his whole life. Terry competed in the Gay Games in Vancouver in 1990. Terry attended Corning Community College and the State University of New York at Alfred where he obtained a degree in nursing. He later went on to earn an M.P.A. from Syracuse University. Terry worked for the State of New York for nearly 40 years, first as a nurse and then in the Budget Department, where he retired as the deputy director of medicaid finance. Terry loved to travel and enjoyed his many adventures with family and friends, especially his trips abroad, to any beach anywhere, and to Wanakena in the beautiful Adirondacks. Terry played on the volleyball league in Syracuse for many years and continued to play after moving to Albany. He was also active in a tennis league in Albany, and he continued to play tennis, swim, and even learned to play pickle ball the last year of his life. Terry volunteered as a teen mentor for many years. After retiring, Terry volunteered at Albany Medical Center and Parsons Child & Family Center because he found great joy when working with children. Terry will be remembered for his kind heart, his thoughtful nature, and his gentle spirit. Terry was beloved by many. This was made clear by the outpouring of support shown by so many friends who helped him navigate his challenging final years. What a blessing and what a gift to him! A memorial service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to support Alzheimer's research, with the hope that fewer people will have to live with this dreadful disease. Please send your donation in memory of Terry to the online at or mail your gift to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.



Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.