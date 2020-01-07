Prendergast, Terri AVERILL PARK Terrilynn "Terri" Douglas Prendergast, 70, died peacefully Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Terri was born in Albany on June 18, 1949, the daughter of the late Rex and Grace White Douglas. She was raised in Averill Park and was a 1967 graduate of Averill Park High School. She was a homemaker for many years raising her three children before becoming a hall monitor at Averill Park High School. She later was employed for over 20 years by the N.Y.S. Attorney General's Office as a law clerk before retiring 11 years ago. She served as a secretary for the Twin Town Pop Warner for five years and was a member of Operation Mustard Seed during Desert Storm. She volunteered at the Healthy Pet Center in North Greenbush. Terri loved traveling and following her two sons during their wrestling careers and enjoyed arts/crafts and ceramics. She was the beloved wife of 52 years of William R. Prendergast; loving mother of Michael S. Prendergast of Poestenkill, Jeffrey S. Prendergast of Averill Park and the late Kimberley Ann Raymo who died June 22, 2013; adored grandmother of Nicholas Prendergast, Sean M. Prendergast, Sean Luke Eccles and Savannah M. Prendergast; great-grandmother of Grayson M. Prendergast; dear sister of Dana (Cindy) Douglas of California and Michael (Carolyn) Douglas of Oklahoma. Terri is also survived by several beloved inlaws; and nieces and nephews. The funeral Mass will be Thursday, January 9, at 11 a.m at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at St. Michael's Church on Thursday from 9-11 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Free to Be Me Rescue, c/o Healthy Pet Center, 237 North Greenbush Road, Troy, NY 12180. Arrangements are by the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 7, 2020