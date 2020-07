Jerard, Terry A. TROY Terry A. Jerard, 61 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on March 30, 2020. Terry was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Ronald and Muriel Galligan. A memorial service for Terry will be held on Wednesday, July 22, at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.