Steen, Terry J. TROY Terry J. Steen of Troy passed valiantly on July 8, 2019, after his five-year battle with Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). He is survived by his loving wife Mary; his five wonderful children, Christine, Michael, Victoria, Anthony and Bridget; and his loving mother Elaine. He was extremely passionate about his career as an auto body mechanic and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He loved camping, the Dallas cowboys and cooking for his family. He was a true family man who will be missed by all of his 11 grandchildren Sheridan, Erica, Joseph, Jaiden, Michael, Maia, Peyton, Amanda, Sam, Colton and baby Steen. Terry also enjoyed times reminiscing with his siblings, Beverly, William, late brother James, Joan, late brother Anthony, Larry, Helen and Donald. Special thanks to Terry's childhood friend Bruce for all his help supporting and being there for the family.Terry will be truly missed by all and loved his time with his entire family including nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with his family at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY, 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on July 10, 2019