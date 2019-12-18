|
|
Coloney, Terry L. WATERFORD On Saturday, December 14, 2019, the angels brought Terry L. Coloney home, after a courageous battle, which tested the strength of his generous heart. Terry was born on April 4, 1952, in Troy, the son of Lionel Burton Coloney and Josephine (Koch) Meisner and beloved stepson of Ralph Meisner. A graduate of Waterford Halfmoon High School in 1970, Terry resided in Waterford most of his life, dedicating many years of service to the community he proudly called his home. His dedication included serving as a past member of Waterford Rescue Squad, and a 49-year member of Knickerbocker Steamer Company #1 where he served as captain and president. Terry was also a Village of Waterford trustee, serving on the Zoning Board. After 25 years, Terry retired from Noble Gas in 2014, which allowed him more time to be the "helping hands" at his wife's second home, The Broad Street Cafe in Waterford. Terry also served as the sexton of Grace Episcopal Church for 28 years. Terry's happiest moments were when he was surrounded by his loving family. Terry is survived by his wife and best friend, of 45 years, Colleen F. (Purcell) Coloney; his loving children, Carolynn "Moonshine" Coloney, and Terry L. Coloney II; and was Poppops to his little sweetie, Aimee Coloney, all of Waterford. His siblings include, Judith Norris of Florida, Patricia Vautrin of Latham, Burton (Kay) of Florida, Gerald (Katie) of Missouri, and predeceased siblings Jacqueline Jerome and Leonard Coloney. Terry is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Terry was a passionate fan of Penn State Football and The New England Patriots; was an avid fisherman and loved collecting coins. He looked forward to his annual trips to Hampton Beach with Colleen and their great friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Benton the physician who cared for Terry for over two decades. Thank you to our extended family at Westchester Medical Center for their special care in the CCU and TICCS over the last 11 months and a very special thanks to the generous family who donated the gift of life, a new heart and kidney, that gave us extra cherished time, and allowed Terry to be with us another year. A service for the celebration of Terry's life will take place on Saturday, December 21, at 10 a.m. in the Grace Episcopal Church, 34 Third St., Waterford. Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Friday, December 20, at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Terry's memory to Donate Life New York State, 185 Jordan Rd., Troy, NY 12180 or Harboring Hearts, 510 5th Ave., 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10036. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 18, 2019