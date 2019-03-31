Gilmore, Terry L. SAVANNAH, Ga. Senior Chief Petty Officer, U.S. Navy Retired Terry L. Gilmore, 77, of Savannah passed away on Tuesday morning, March 26, 2019. A native of Mecanicville, Mr. Gilmore was the son of the late Joseph John Gilmore and Mary Juanita Ascenzi. He moved to Savannah in 2012, after living in Goose Creek, S.C. and Lexington Park, Md. before that. He served during the Vietnam era and retired with the rank of senior chief petty officer E-8. He then worked as a systems engineer for Tracor and Mantech for 25 years. After retirement Mr. Gilmore enjoyed playing golf and taking long walks. Mr. Gilmore attended Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. Mr. Gilmore is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marie Gilmore; his daughter Nadine D'Esposito of Stoney Beach, Md.; his son Joel Gilmore and his wife Lori of Savannah; his four grandchildren, Andrew, Adam, Keith, and Marra; and his siblings, Michael Ascenzi of Port St. Lucia, Fla. and Anne Ascenzi of Slingerlands. Interment services will be at a future date in the Saratoga National Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the , or a . Please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019