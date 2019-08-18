Ralston, Terry Lee BALLSTON SPA Terry Lee Ralston, age 69, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 6, 2019. He was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on July 6, 1950, to the late James H. and Mabel P. Hiles Ralston. Graduating in 1969 from Bethlehem Central High School, he resided in Ballston Spa for most of his life before moving to Avon Park, Fla. in 2009. Terry was best known for his artistic talent and self-owned business, Ralston Signs where he did everything from pinstriping hot rods and motorcycles, creating signs and banners for local businesses, to lettering race cars. He retired from N.Y.S. O.G.S., where he worked in the sign shop. He proudly served in the United States Navy for 25 years during the Vietnam War, Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and retired DM2. He was very patriotic and was affiliated with the VFW, Elks, Eagles and the American Legion. Survivors in addition to his wife, Mary Evelyn include his daughter Erika Leveillee (John); brother Tom Ralston (Jean); stepsons, Andrew T. Groff and Phillip E. Groff; and his grandchildren, Jake and Jesse. Terry knew everyone everywhere he went. He loved stock car racing, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends, especially his two grandsons. He was proud that he owned the very first street legal dirt modified stock car in the state and participated in community events and parades with it. For those that knew him well, he was fun loving, a friend to all, and always willing to help others or lend a hand to anyone. He lived life to the fullest and always made people laugh. Beloved by all, missed by many. Burial with military honors will be held in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on September 30, at 10:30 a.m. with a reception to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Publik House, Malta. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cornerstone Christian Church, 1003 Pine St., Avon Park, FL, 33825.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2019