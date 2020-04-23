Terry V. Horton

Obituary
Horton, Terrance V. WYNANTSKILL Terry V. Horton, 72, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, he was the son of Catherine (Angrisano) Horton and the late Clifton Horton; and husband of the late Kathy (Fisher) Horton. Terry was a union roofer with Local 241 for over 30 years. He was a U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War. Terry was known as the "legendary" turkey hunter among his hunting friends. He is survived by his loving daughters, Kimberly (Steven Henry) Horton and Renee (Robert) Kardelky; his cherished grandchildren, Emily, Abigail, Andrew and Katrina; his siblings, Clifton (Eileen) Horton and Sandy (John) Hauenstein; his longtime companion Betty Seelye; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Donald; and sister Cathy Santana. All services will be private.

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 23, 2020
