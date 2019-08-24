|
Hopeck, Tessie COHOES Tessie Hopeck, 94, died on August 20, 2019. Born in Cohoes, she was daughter of the late Wasyl and Antoinna Gurez Kopcza. She had been a homemaker but had also worked part-time for JC Penney and Mohawk Paper Mill. She loved spending time with her family playing cards and going to bingo. Tess also enjoyed frequenting the bright lights of the racino with her husband who she lovingly referred to as Hope. Tess and Hope had won several polka dancing contests. She had been a communicant of St. Peter and St. Paul Church in Cohoes. Her beloved husband Edward A. Hopeck died in 2017. She is survived by her sons, Edward J. (Joy) Hopeck, Andre M. (Colleen) Hopeck and Paul G. (Ellen) Hopeck. Grandmother of Rebecca Hopeck, Nicholas (Allison) Hopeck, Andrea Hopeck (James) Strope, Paul Hopeck, Deana Hopeck, Zack (Amanda) Liney, Hannah McCormick and Max Caggiula. Sister of the late Andrew, John and Michael Kopcza, Mary McClean, Pauline Brown, Olga Brisson, Ann Cameron and Rose Lahoniak. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Marra Funeral Home, Cohoes. Interment will be in St. Peter and St. Paul Cemetery, Waterford. Calling hours are on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. with Panakhyda services at 5 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 24, 2019