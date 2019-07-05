CARKNER Thaddeus E. In Loving Memory 1986-2008 Tragically 11 years ago today. Taken from our lives all too soon. Beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin. Not a day goes by without thinking of you and remembering "the smile," "the huge heart," "the friend to so many." Those we love never really go away, they live within our hearts every day! Forever Loved, "Forever Six," Mom, Dad, Minard, Alan, Aunt Cathy and Robin, Uncle Bob, Frankie, Bobby and Tony
Published in Albany Times Union on July 5, 2019