Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thaddeus F. "Ted" Burek. View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM St. Pius X Church 23 Crumitie Road Loudonville , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Pius X Church Send Flowers Obituary

Burek, Thaddeus "Ted" F. RENSSELAER Thaddeus "Ted" F. Burek, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, with his wife by his side. Born at home in East Greenbush on June 7, 1934, Ted was the son of the late Joseph W. and Frances A. (Byer) Burek. He is survived by his cherished wife of 63 years, Carol A. (Pitcher) Burek whom he met at Columbia High School. Ted was a star basketball player, scoring 27 points in one game to lead Columbia to their first Central Hudson Valley League Championship. Carol was a cheerleader who never stopped cheering for "Mighty Might" and she was devoted to him to the very end. After a stint in the U.S. Marines, Ted married Carol on September 10, 1955, in St. John's Church in Albany. Ted was the owner of Century Monument Company in Rensselaer, and Grace Memorials in Colonie. He worked for many years at St. John's Church in Rensselaer as superintendent for the school and Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in East Greenbush. Ted was a generous man to family and friends, as well as strangers in need, doing so because "that is what you do, help others." He loved his family and friends immensely and will be greatly missed. Ted is survived by his five loving children and their spouses, Mark (Ann) Burek, David (Karen) Burek, Nancy (Kenneth) Troxell, Timothy (Tina) Burek and Mary (John) Bartis. He also leaves behind his 14 grandchildren, Joseph, Nicholas, Christian, Sean, Andrew, Rachael, Troy, Nathaniel, Zachary, Jackson, Steven, Lauren, Timothy, and Almy; and one great-grandchild, Vincent. Ted is also survived by his siblings, Mary LaPoint, Helen (Stephen) Krill and Paul (Maureen) Burek, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Agnes, Joseph, John, Stanley, Frances, Margaret, Carolyn and Dorothy. Calling hours will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, in St. Pius X Church. Burial will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at











Burek, Thaddeus "Ted" F. RENSSELAER Thaddeus "Ted" F. Burek, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, with his wife by his side. Born at home in East Greenbush on June 7, 1934, Ted was the son of the late Joseph W. and Frances A. (Byer) Burek. He is survived by his cherished wife of 63 years, Carol A. (Pitcher) Burek whom he met at Columbia High School. Ted was a star basketball player, scoring 27 points in one game to lead Columbia to their first Central Hudson Valley League Championship. Carol was a cheerleader who never stopped cheering for "Mighty Might" and she was devoted to him to the very end. After a stint in the U.S. Marines, Ted married Carol on September 10, 1955, in St. John's Church in Albany. Ted was the owner of Century Monument Company in Rensselaer, and Grace Memorials in Colonie. He worked for many years at St. John's Church in Rensselaer as superintendent for the school and Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in East Greenbush. Ted was a generous man to family and friends, as well as strangers in need, doing so because "that is what you do, help others." He loved his family and friends immensely and will be greatly missed. Ted is survived by his five loving children and their spouses, Mark (Ann) Burek, David (Karen) Burek, Nancy (Kenneth) Troxell, Timothy (Tina) Burek and Mary (John) Bartis. He also leaves behind his 14 grandchildren, Joseph, Nicholas, Christian, Sean, Andrew, Rachael, Troy, Nathaniel, Zachary, Jackson, Steven, Lauren, Timothy, and Almy; and one great-grandchild, Vincent. Ted is also survived by his siblings, Mary LaPoint, Helen (Stephen) Krill and Paul (Maureen) Burek, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Agnes, Joseph, John, Stanley, Frances, Margaret, Carolyn and Dorothy. Calling hours will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, in St. Pius X Church. Burial will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from June 16 to June 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.