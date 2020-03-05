Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Anna Koonce Gerdine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerdine, Thelma Anna Koonce REXFORD Thelma Anna Koonce Gerdine died peacefully on February 29, 2020, at 7:05 a.m. after a long struggle with lung cancer. She leaves behind a grieving husband, Peter C. Gerdine, who mourns sharing his life with her, which he did for almost 55 years of marriage. She is also survived by her two children, Laurel Louise Gerdine of Concord, Mass. and Peter Whiting Gerdine of Houston, Texas; Laurel's husband, Joseph Michael Emde, who was a second son to her; four grandchildren, Cameron Joseph, Sophia Anna, Chelsea Taylor, and Colton Peter; and her cat, Ebu, who continues to sleep on her bed. She was predeceased by her father, Wilbur E. Koonce and mother, Harriet W. Koonce of Laurel, Miss.; and one child, a little boy who died upon birth in 1966, and was never forgotten. Thelma was the light of her husband's life, and she brought light and love into every life she touched. Her energy, teaching spirit, creativity, grit and intellectual power were her defining traits. She was an honors graduate of Millsaps College (Jackson, Miss.) in 1964, and an M.A. candidate in French at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her summer abroad in Tours, France was a highlight of her life. She was extremely creative, created art out of everything she touched with prolific needlework art in particular. Thelma worked as a custom framer at Crafts Plus, Michael's, and A. C. Moore, and covered the walls of her home with the fruits of this trade. She taught French at a ski school in Conway, N.H. She was extremely involved in her children's life and education from Girl Scouts, science fairs in which her son placed, swim team, tennis and beyond. She managed her family and household like a sergeant for over 20 years, doing everything from cooking dinner every night, running an elementary art program, planning moves and vacations and helping her son practice his PSATs in an era when that was not a thing. In parenting, let us just say she set a very high bar. Thelma had a great affinity for gardening, a true green thumb. Her monstera plant was legendary. Her raspberries and mint live on wildly at her daughter's garden in Concord. Thelma was intensely curious and intellectually active throughout her life. She was an active member of the Thursday Morning Club in Troy for over a decade where she made life-long friends whom she truly loved. She helped plan the club's content and served as their treasurer for several years. She was also an active member of AAUW and served as their secretary for many years. Thelma loved to travel and learn about other people and cultures. Her family benefitted from many trips sometimes planned spontaneously out west, Alaska, Prague, western Europe and a trip to Martinique that was in her dreams but never executed during the last months of her life. To say she will be missed is a huge understatement, as impactful as she was on her family and friends in her 77 years on this earth. She leaves big shoes to fill (just a figure of speech they are only a size six) and a gaping hole in our hearts. As her final giving act, Thelma donated her remains to Albany Medical College where she will continue to teach for the next year. We expect to have memorial services, sometime in April, with music, poems, laughter and a few tears - exact dates and venues to be announced, in Troy and at Coburg Village in Rexford. Because Thelma loved animals, especially kitties (more than humans at times), we would love if interested parties would give in her name to the ASPCA. As a lifelong juvenile diabetic, who took excellent care of herself and always hoped for a cure, the American Diabetes Association would be another excellent option.



