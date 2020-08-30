Corbett, Thelma H. DUANESBURG Thelma H. Corbett passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. She was 81. Thelma was born in Albany to her parents, the late Thomas and Thelma (Myers) O'Connor. A graduate of Bethlehem Central Schools and Mildred Elley, Thelma went on to work as a secretary in various companies, before taking on the full time position of raising her family. Thelma was a talented master gardener, owning and operating her own perennial garden business in Duanesburg for many years. She had an artist's eye and won several awards for her Sogetsu arrangements. A lover of the decorative arts and art in general, she attended area cultural events. She was an avid tennis player and a member of the Schenectady Racquet Club where she made many lasting friendships. She also enjoyed supporting Siena College basketball and Union College hockey. Thelma was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Delanson. To know Thelma was to know instantly the warmth of her smile. Her kindness and grace belied an inner strength and fortitude that defied the odds during her lifetime. Thelma leaves behind her devoted husband of 58 years, Dennis F. Corbett; beloved daughters, Denise Corbett and Michelle Corbett-Pape (Michael Pape); her brother, Bruce O'Connor (Diane); as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Thelma's family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the medical professionals who cared for her throughout the years, particularly the Pulmonary staff at Albany Medical Center and Dr. Thomas Fabian. Due to the current pandemic, services for Thelma will be held privately. A celebration of her life will take place at a date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions in Thelma's name may be made to the City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305 or to the Carmelite Monastery of Rochester, 1931 West Jefferson Road, Pittsford, NY 14534. To share condolences online, please visit whitevanburenfh.com
