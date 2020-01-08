Watson, Thelma V. WESTERLO Thelma Virginia Werner Watson, 98 of Westerlo, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Evergreen Commons Nursing Home. Thelma was born in Kingston, the daughter of the late Louis J. Werner and Margaret Mary Bergan Werner. She lived in Rensselaer before moving to Westerlo, and was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Rensselaer and St. John the Baptist Church in Greenville. During World War II Thelma was employed by Winthrop Stearns in Rensselaer, and continued working for Sterling Winthrop. Thelma was happiest in her role as a caretaker of her mother and her children, and dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thelma was predeceased by her husband George Monroe Watson; and her son George J. Watson. She is survived by her children, John P. Watson, Diane M. Bunkoff (Jim), Gregory M. Watson, Paul D. Watson (Amy); her grandchildren Candice "Candi" Sledziewski, Margaret Bunkoff-Chevalier (John Chevalier), David M. Watson, and Morgan Justine Murphy (Michael P.); her great-grandchildren Gregory and Garek Sledziewski, and Iris and Johnny Chevalier; and by many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Marie Watson, George "Bud" Werner, Wilhelmenia Cirilli, Joseph Werner, and Paul Werner. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany, Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home Friday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rensselaer. The family suggests memorial contributions to the , or the Westerlo Fire Dept. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020