Chainyk, Thelma Warner GUILDERLAND Thelma Warner Chainyk died on July 15, 2019. Born in Waterbury, Conn., she was the beloved wife of the late John Chainyk. Thelma was the mother of Michael Chainyk (Melinda) of Pasadena, Calif., John Chainyk of Pahrump, Nev., Susan Chainyk Kove (Tim) and the late Andrew Chainyk; sister of Lawrence Warner (Gretchen) of Scotia; grandmother of John Michael and Phillip Andrew Chainyk of Altamont and Andrea Al-Fuhaid of Ravena; and great-grandmother of Aaliyah Al-Fuhaid of Ravena. Private funeral services were conducted with interment in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Guilderland. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 11, 2019