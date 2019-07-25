Wallace, Thenia ALBANY Thenia Wallace went home to glory on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was married to the late Ulysses Wallace for 55 years and to that union six children were born. She was a long-time member of Metropolitan NTM Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Ulysses Alan (Sherlene), Alger (Colleen) of Fort Meyers, Fla., Phyllis of Baltimore Md., and Donald (Rosalyn) of Albany; daughter-in-law, Ponzetta of Raleigh, N.C.; sister Effie Douglas; brother Floyd Nabors of Bridgeport Conn.; sisters-in-law, Juanita Nabors and Mabel Gates of Okalona, Miss.; brother-in-law Jeffrey Stone of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be held in the Metropolitan NTM Baptist Church, 105 Second St., Albany on Saturday, July 27. Viewing will be from 10 -11:45 a.m. followed by the celebration service at 12 p.m. with Reverend Dr. Damone P. Johnson officiating.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 25 to July 26, 2019