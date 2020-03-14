Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Baltis. View Sign Service Information Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home 633 Central Avenue Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-4454 Send Flowers Obituary

Baltis, Theodore WESTFORD, Mass. Theodore Baltis, 89, a longtime resident of Albany and Voorheesville, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Westford, Mass. Ted was born on September 1, 1930, in the village Nea Agathoupoli, Greece. He was the eldest of four brothers which includes John Petalas (deceased), Peter and Stelios. Ted was married to his wife Glykeria for 62 years. They and their first-born daughter Joyce immigrated to the United States arriving on November 9, 1968. He became a citizen by February 1974. Ted loved his native country. He was well known for telling all that the Greek olive oil was number one, that the Greeks invented democracy, philosophy and mathematics and the English language, and in case you forgot, he'd remind you the next time he saw you. However, Ted embraced America and became a proud patriot of the U.S. He insisted on buying American made products and only American made vehicles. He realized early on that this country gave him the opportunity to work hard and build a good life for his family. Ted was a long-standing member of Laborers Local 190. He was always happy to regale you with memories of his years working construction in the bitter cold winters and scathing hot summers in the city of Albany. Ted was a member of St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox church for 50 years and a member of AHEPA (American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association). Ted was predeceased by his daughter Joyce Baltis. He is survived by his wife Glykeria; his daughter Katherine (Kathy) Baltis Levy and son-in-law Daniel; his daughter Vicky McSweeney and his son-in-law Jonathan; his grandchildren: David Elliott and his wife Christie, Christopher Elliott, Alexandra Levy, Yianni McSweeney, Gabrielle Levy, Ted McSweeney, and his great-granddaughter Sophia Elliott. Services will be held on Monday, March 16, in St. Sophia's Church, 440 Whitehall Rd., Albany. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m., and interment directly following in Graceland Cemetery. To express condolences and for more information, please visit







