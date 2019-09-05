Hill, Theodore C. TROY Theodore C. Hill, 78 of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born in Troy on December 30, 1940, he was the son of the late Theodore Karl and Rose Ann Brehm Hill. Ted was a bartender at Germania Hall for several years as well as working for Rensselaer County as a security guard and for the Dept. of Aging driving and assisting seniors with different errands and activities. He was a former member of the Troy Elks and an avid bowler, bowling at the Latham Bowl in the Semi Classic and Monday Night Classic and at Hi-Way Recreation and at one time bowling a 299 game. Ted was a diehard Red Sox fan. Ted was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen Bourke Hill who passed on February 7, 2018. Ted and Mary Ellen where married on September 15, 1973, in Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. He was the father of Theodore C. (Shannon) Hill III of Brunswick, Matthew T. (Kate) Hill of North Greenbush and Kristen M. (Jason) Driscoll of Latham; brother of Carole Anne (Kenneth) Shippee of Cohoes; and grandfather of three cherished grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Van Rensselaer Manor, especially on A-2 for the wonderful and loving care given to Ted during his time there. A Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, in St. Joseph's Church, corner of Jackson and 3rd Streets, Troy at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Avenue (corner of 104th Street), Troy on Friday, September 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy, will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions in Ted's name to either the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY 12110 or St. Joseph's Church, 416 3rd St., Troy, NY, 12180. Share condolences online at: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 5, 2019